Erica Fernandez Goes Emotional On The Wrap Up Of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi!

The daily soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has been wrapped up and hence the lead actress Erica Fernandez has gone emotional!

One of the most loved daily soaps of Indian television, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is very soon going to go off-air. The cast and crew have already shot for the last episode and are done with it. On this point, the lead actress of the show, Erica Fernandez has gone emotional.

Sharing a picture of the whole cast of the serial, the actress writes on Instagram, “Our home & family for the past 16 months. #krpkab”

Our home & family for the past 16 months . #krpkab A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on Aug 14, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

‪Check out The cuties 👇Soha's and Golu's farewell message to the team #KRPKAB @shaheernsheikh Well now we know why #SuperShah adores them☺️‬ #shaheernsheikh #shaheersheikh #shaheernawaz A post shared by Shaheer Birdies Fan Club (@shaheerbirdiefc) on Aug 15, 2017 at 1:20am PDT

"Thank you for such a lovely cake 😊" #kuchrangpyarkeaisebhi #krpkab #fans #actorslife #cake #bestteam #willmissbeingelena A post shared by Prerna Panwar (@prernapanwar) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

I m crying so much! 😭 But eri slaying❤ @iam_ejf #krpkab#lastday#end#erica#ericafernandes#sonakshi A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES✨ (@ericaaholics) on Aug 15, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

#kuchrangpyarkeaisebhi #krpkab #onset #spreadingsmiles #duskyme A post shared by Prerna Panwar (@prernapanwar) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

A few days back also, she had shared another emotional message. While sharing a picture, she had written in the caption, “All good things must come to a new beginning ! So ..Here we are .. shooting our last few days for a show that was a breath of fresh air. Which was so relatable. And that not only made our entire unit one big family but also helped us in making a special connection with you guys. Apart from my wonderful team i would like to thank each and everyone of you who made this show so special. And may this show always be remembered for this uniqueness. #krpkab”

The show was actually liked by the people. But the channel still decided to bring it to an end. On the other hand, the show Beyhadh, which was supposed to end this month, has got an extension. Explaining the reason of the same, Yash Patnaik, the producer, talked to Mid Day. He said, “I wish more fans had watched it on the channel, rather than on YouTube. The TRP ratings were falling. With a 0.4 rating, what can you expect? The channel had to take a call. The lower the ratings, the lesser the advertising revenue generated for the channel.”