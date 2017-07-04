Bigg Boss Fame Mandana Karimi BREAKS SILENCE On Getting Abused And Insulted After Marriage!

As earlier we reported, Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Mandana Karimi, who recently got married in January 2017 with Gaurav Gupta, has filed a case against her husband. Just a few months after her marriage, Mandana has knocked the doors of the court against her husband alleging domestic violence. She has also alleged harassment by her mother-in-law.

Well, now in a recent interview, Mandana has opened her heart out on being penniless with no clothes and living in an apartment since 7 weeks while her in-laws have moved on.

The actress told TOI, ”Honestly, I love my husband very much. I haven’t filed for divorce. I just want to tell him that you can’t take a marriage so lightly. You can’t manipulate and throw me out of the house. I am his wife and I don’t understand why he isn’t allowing me to enter my matrimonial house? I have been staying out of the house for almost 7 weeks. He recently told a common friend of ours that I don’t want Mandana in my life and I will file for divorce. If he wanted to divorce me within 6 months of our marriage why did he marry me.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Mandana also spoke about how her mother in law harassed her. She said, ”Yes, she was but I thought things will get better with time. I changed my religion. I accepted Hinduism and our wedding took place according to Hindu rituals. She only allowed us to get married as her son wanted to marry me. And now when she realised that her son is planning to move out of the house and separate the business she told Gaurav either you chose Mandana or her. My husband Gaurav, who doesn’t have a spine to chose, decided to stay with his mother. I always joked about evil mother-in-laws from Balaji’s daily soaps, but had never imagined that it will happen to me. She used to abuse and insult me.”

She further revealed, ”In fact, I was the one who told Gaurav that we will stay with the family. I will work on it. I really tried, but they were always mean to me and never accepted me as part of the family. She used to taunt me ‘India mein aisa nahi hota, tum Iran se hona toh tumhe kya pata India ka culture‘.”

The shocking thing that Mandana revealed is how her in laws and Gaurav Gupta have moved on in life and she is still penniless. ”When things started becoming bad between us I told him Gaurav lets sit and talk or go on a holiday. Let’s spend some time together so that we can sort out the differences, but he always refused giving excuses. I have no clothes, no money and I am staying in an apartment. They all have moved on in life. My husband is busy partying, my mother-in-law is ready to go on a holiday and I am here still trying to contact Gaurav. When I took police to his house they didn’t let me in. He didn’t allow me to enter even his office. He told one of his friends how dare she take police to my house,” former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi reveals.

The Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress in her application to the court has mentioned that how she even went on to quit her acting career for husband Gaurav Gupta. The actress reveals, ‘‘I regret it. It was the most stupid decision that I took in my life. Had I been working, I didn’t had to be dependent on my husband today. I was at the peak of my career when I left everything to marry Gaurav as he doesn’t want me to work as an actress. Today, he is in a better position because he has money and I don’t. Money gives power and I lost everything when I decided to quit my career. I think no woman should ever stop working.”

Watch Video: Here’s What Salman Khan Will Do In Shah Rukh Khan’s Dwarf Film!