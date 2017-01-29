Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Guess Who Becomes The Winner Of The Show!

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 10 has been a part of the every household for last three months now. After numbers of fights, emotional moments, controversies, arguments and some really bad behaviour, one can barely wait to know who has won the title of Bigg Boss 10. Well, the show is over and we are surely going to miss sitting in our drawing rooms and catch all the action from Bigg Boss 10 house on our television screens.

The finalists raise a toast to Bigg Boss and do they look spunky with those haircuts, makeup, and gorgeous outfits. Also, lots of predictions are doing rounds that who among Lopamudra Raut, VJ Bani and Manveer Gurjar will take away the trophy home. Well, the moment of truth is finally here! After three months of wait and struggle, one contestant has emerged as the winner of season 10. Can you guess who lifts Bigg Boss 10 trophy? Celebrity or Indiawale? CLICK NEXT TO KNOW THE NAME OF THE WINNER!