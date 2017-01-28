Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Here’s When Salman Khan Announce The Winner Of The Show!

Bigg Boss 10 finalists Lopamudra Raut, VJ Bani, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi have finally geared for the grand finale that will take place tomorrow on January 29. All the 4 contestants have survived and faced many difficulties during their 3 months stay in the house. Of course, being such a long journey there have been many good memories, ups and downs and what not. Nevertheless, all the 4 contestants have come a long way and it remains to see who bags the trophy.

Meanwhile, the shooting for the grand finale has already begun with all the evicted contestants ready with their dance performances. Gaurav Chopra, Rahul Dev, Rohan Mehra, Karan Mehra, Lokesh, Navin Prakash, Nitibha Kaul, Monalisa and Akansha Sharma will be seen dancing with star host Salman Khan. Not just that, for the one last time, they will also get a chance to enter the house. Bigg Boss 10 finale is set to be high on glamour and excitement is increasing with each passing minute. Also, Kaabil star Hrithik Roshan as a guest is expected to join Salman Khan tomorrow for the grand finale.

The much-awaited moment for viewers as well as for the finalists is when Salman Khan will announce the winner tomorrow. Are you waiting to know when and who will be the winner of the show? We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Bigg Boss 10 winner will be announced tomorrow by 8:30 PM, which means it will be telecasted on the TV screens a few hours after the winner is announced on the sets of the reality show. This is already leaving us excited! Who do you think deserves to be the winner of season 10? Celebrity or commoner? Share your views in the comments section below.

