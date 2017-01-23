Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Here’s When Surprising Midnight Eviction Will Happen!

After an emotional and controversial journey inside Bigg Boss 10 house, top 5 contestants-Lopamudra Raut, VJ Bani, Rohan Mehra, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi have finally made it to the finale week. While Lopa, Manveer, and Manu have become the top 3 finalists of the show, Rohan Mehra and VJ Bani have been nominated for this week’s eviction. It’s now Bani and Rohan, who are nominated for the last eviction of Bigg Boss 10.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal mid-night eviction will take place inside the house tomorrow. Yes, Rohan and Bani will get a huge shock tomorrow as one of the two will be shown the door of the house just after reaching to the finale week. This eviction is surely going to be shocking and one can’t guess who will be evicted, considering the huge fan following of both Rohan and Bani. Both are strong contestants and also have huge fan following but one has to definitely leave the house just a few days before the grand finale! Sad, but its a part of the game!

So, who do you think will be evicted tomorrow in the last and midnight eviction? Rohan Mehra or VJ Bani? Share your views in the comments section below!

