Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Housemates Get A Special And Lavish Surprise!

Bigg Boss 10 contestants had a rollercoaster journey inside the house and definitely, their stay was not easy as it looks. Amid all the fights, drama, mentally challenging tasks and what not, contestants Rohan Mehra, VJ Bani, Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar have finally made it to the finale week. The top 5 contestants are having a good last few days inside the house and are making every bit into a memory. That’s not all; even Bigg Boss is making their last week stay special!

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal Bigg Boss has called a chef inside the house who will cook tonight’s dinner for the housemates. Yes, the housemates will enjoy a lavish dinner and they truly deserve after months of stay inside the house. It’s time that the contestants live a comfort time together with each other and also sort their differences before the show comes to an end. As they say, it is a lifetime experience to be on Bigg Boss!

So, instead of spending time cooking in the kitchen, the top 5 contestants will be seen enjoying lavish dinner together for the first time in the house. Isn’t this a wonderful gesture by Bigg Boss? Well, coming this far on the show, all the top 5 contestants are being as good as winners.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 10!