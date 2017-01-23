Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Housemates Turn Chefs For Manveer Gurjar!

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Lopamudra Raut, Rohan Mehra, VJ Bani, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi have finally geared up for the grand finale of the show, which is scheduled on January 29. This season of the reality show has been one of the unexpected seasons so far with controversial contestants like Priyanka Jagga and Om Swami. Nevertheless, the makers have made sure that the left out top 5 contestants have a wonderful and memorable last week inside Bigg Boss 10 house. The makers are introducing many twists and turns to keep the audience glued to the TV screens but this time, the task is all about having fun and enjoying a good last few days inside the house. There will be no more nomination or captainship task!

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal Bigg Boss has introduced “BB 10 Dhaba” task in which Lopamudra Raut-Rohan Mehra and Manu Punjabi-VJ Bani will be chefs as a team. Manveer Gurjar will be the sanchalak of the task. For the task, the garden area has been converted into a dhaba, giving a realistic look.

The interesting thing of the task is both the teams have to cook special dishes, which should impress Manveer by its look and taste. Yes, Manveer will decide the winner of the task after tasting the food cooked by both the teams.

Which team do you think will cook a better dish between Lopamudra Raut-Rohan Mehra and VJ Bani-Manu Punjabi? While you guess who wins the task, we exclusively reveal Manu Punjabi-VJ Bani‘s team has won the task!