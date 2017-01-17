Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: After Monalisa-Vikrant Singh Rajpoot’s Wedding, Manu Punjabi Breaks Down

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manveer, Manu, and Mona, who are fondly called “M3” by their fans, have shown their strong friendship in the house since day 1. Their sheer friendship has set out a major friendship goals to viewers outside. Be it eviction, nomination or any task, the trio has stood for each other at every moment inside Bigg Boss 10 house. Well, now Monalisa is getting married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and it’s all celebration inside.

But, over Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar were quite unhappy with Vikrant Singh Rajpoot’s behavior in the house. The duo was discussing that how Vikrant is making sarcastic remarks and that Monalisa is not reacting to it. The duo was quite upset but only for the sake of Monalisa’s happiness, Manu, Manveer stayed silent. In fact, Manu’s behavior quite changed after that and he preferred being silent. Keeping all the grudges aside against Vikrant, Manu didn’t hesitate to express his feeling for Monalisa. Yes, after Mona and Vikrant’s marriage in the house, Manu could not hold his emotions.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, after their marriage in the house earlier today, Manu Punjabi broke down into tears. He expressed his friendship and happiness for Monalisa through his tears and also wished her for a happy life ahead. Tears of joy? This is going to be an emotional moment of the season!

