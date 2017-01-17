Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: After Monalisa’s Marriage, Bigg Boss Has Taken This Unbelievable HUGE Step!

So, Bigg Boss 10 makers have taken a responsibility of getting Monalisa married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Currently, it’s all celebrations inside Bigg Boss 10 house and the housemates are enjoying the eventful days along with the couple. Tonight, you will see waves of happiness as Monalisa marries her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The housemates also apply haldi on soon to be bride and groom. There is joy, dancing and much more in the house for the soon to be couple, Vikrant, and Monalisa. Also, as earlier we exclusively revealed, Mona and Vikrant have already tied the knot earlier today in the house and are happily heading to live a blissful married life.

But hold on, there’s huge twist in the game! There have been lots of assumptions that Monalisa will walk out of the house along with her beau Vikrant after the marriage, which will be called her eviction But there is no truth to this! We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Bigg Boss makers have planned to take a huge step after Mona’s marriage and this is beyond everyone’s expectations! Believe us!

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Bigg Boss will send Monalisa in the SECRET ROOM of the show. Yes, she will surely walk out of Bigg Boss 10 house with her beau but not back home. Monalisa will spend few days inside the secret room and will be back in the house on the eviction day.

Will this be a game changer decision? Only time will tell better! Moreover, Monalisa will surely keep a watch at her good friends Manu Punjabi and Manveer from the secret room. The trio is undoubtedly good friends and has stood for each other at every moment but Mona going in the secret room can bring a huge twist in the game.

Meanwhile, share your views in the comments section below and keep reading this space for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 10.