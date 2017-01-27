Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: VJ Bani Lashes Out At Lopamudra Raut After Seeing Her Journey Video!

So, Bigg Boss 10 is finally coming to an end and is just two days way from the grand finale. This season has been a game changer especially for the commoners who got a chance to be the contestants for the first time in the history of the reality show. As the controversial show is coming to an end, Bigg Boss 10 inmates got emotional watching their journey that was full of ups and downs inside the house. Yes, Bigg Boss shows the 3 months journey of top 4 finalists, Lopamudra Raut, VJ Bani, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss will see the contestants walking down the memory lane.

Well, each contestant was emotional but VJ Bani was quite furious after seeing her journey. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal Bani was shown some things where Lopamudra Raut was seen backbiting about her to other housemates. This did not go well with Bani and after she stepped out of the activity area, she started yelling at Lopa.

Bani was quite upset the way Lopa talked about her behind the back. This created another argument between the two. Lopa reacted saying that all was past, further adding that even she was shown about Bani backbiting but she chose not to react.

Well, with just two days left for the grand finale, the show is taking twists and turns. It remains to see how these two girls sort their differences.

