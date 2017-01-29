Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: You Won’t Believe What Manveer Gurjar’s Father Will Do With The Winning Amount!

As we just revealed, Manveer Gurjar, a local boy from Noida, has won Bigg Boss 10 trophy. Yes, you read that right! Manveer has beat Lopamudra Raut and VJ Bani to emerge winner and pocket the prize money of Rs 40 Lakhs. He really did emerge as the toughest nut to crack in the house. Manveer has been a very strong contender from the beginning and made it to the end. He managed to win the hearts of the audience with his loyalty towards his fellow contestants and the belief he showed in himself. That’s not all, we have something more to reveal from the finale!

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal Manveer and his family is quite emotional yet happy. They are currently celebrating the victory on the sets of Bigg Boss 10 grand finale Also, Manveer’s father has declared that he will charity half of the winning prize money to Salman Khan’s Being Human foundation. This is surely a big moment for the Gurjar family and truly he deserved this title!

Well, this time, the makers of the reality show, Bigg Boss got a huge twist by getting commoners as the contestants along with celebrities. This created quite an anticipation among the audience and each one had an eye that who are the commoners of the show. Seven commoners walked in the house and gave a tough competition to the celebrity contestants. It was surprising to see that how commoners made it to the top spot and grabbed all the limelight. One such commoner who managed to win hearts of the audience is none other than Manveer Gurjar.

The show is over and as Salman Khan says, till then do whatever you want to do man!