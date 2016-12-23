Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: You Won’t Believe What Angry Salman Khan Did With Om Swami

Bigg Boss 10 contestants have survived 10 weeks inside the house but are equally going insane with each passing day. This is bound to happen when they have no connection to the outer world but moreover, anyone, Priyanka Jagga, and Om Swami have shaken up Bigg Boss 10 house. The duo has stooped to low and have time and again proved that they don’t belong to the category of “humans”. This week of

This week of Bigg Boss season 10 was insane filled with fights, dramas, arguments and much more. Well, finally, the week is coming to an end and it’s time for the contestants to face some tough questions by star host Salman Khan for their wrong doings. While you are waiting to catch the intense weekend ka vaar episode tomorrow, we bring some exclusive scoop that might leave you happy yet in a shock.

We Exclusively reveal Salman Khan began with weekend ka vaar episode in the worst mood ever. The actor was quite angry and was trying to control his temper somehow. Before starting the shoot, Salman asked Priyanka Jagga to leave the house. After she left the house, Salman asked Manveer to get a “dupatta” from the store room for Om Swami. Yes, Salman asked Manveer to seal Om Swami‘s mouth with the “dupatta” so that he can’t interrupt him while he is talking.

This is the much needed and strong step taken by Salman Khan and we can’t wait to see him grilling Om Swami once again. What do you think? Share your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema for more Exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 10!