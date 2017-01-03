Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: You Won’t Believe What Om Swami Did Outside Before Entering The House Again!

Tonight, Bigg Boss 10 house will see Swami Om coming back! Om Swami had made an emergency exit for the hearing of his theft case in Delhi and now, he has already entered the house with a bang and decked with flower garlands. While you are waiting to catch Om Swami’s entry in tonight’s episode, we bring some EXCLUSIVE inside news that is quite shocking yet funny.

Before entering the Bigg Boss 10 house from the main door, Om Swami asked the crew members to give some flower garlands as he wants to do “pooja”. The team agreed to it and gave some flower garlands, which Om Swami wore and entered the house. As he entered, Om Swami in all confidence said another big lie to the housemates and it’s quite funny.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Om Swami says to housemates, that his fans at the airport welcomed him with flower garlands. He even says that many biggies and fans were waiting for him at the airport to welcome him. Well, this is another big lie by Om Swami to the housemates in order to not let them know that he was out for the case hearing.

To people who have come in late, Bigg Boss 10 contestant Om Swami has been embroiled in a criminal case that has been lodged against him by his brother Pramod Jha. In fact, two days before the show started, Om swami was sent non-bailable notice but he did not visit the court in Delhi. After Delhi Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him, Om Swami made an emergency exit to appear in Court on December 3. The makers got him back on the show despite knowing about his ongoing cases. In fact, he is also accused of keeping obscene pictures of women which he uses to blackmail and extort money from them.