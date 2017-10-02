Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Dawood Ibrahim’s Kin Zubair Khan Threatens Priyank Sharma!

The much-awaited controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 11 with star host Salman Khan kick-started yesterday. Bigg Boss 11 Premiere was undoubtedly high on drama and entertainment with Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu as the guests of the night for the promotion of their recently released film, Judwaa 2. As earlier we reported, this time again the show sees commoners and celebrities together under one roof.

The concept of the show is ‘padosis’ (neighbours), which is expected to up the entertainment quotient. Also, what has grabbed everyone’s attention are the contestants of the show. The contestants of this season are- TV actor Hiten Tejwani, Hina Khan, Splitsvilla winner Priyank Sharma, Benafshah Soonawalla, rapper Akash Dadlani. Bandgi Kalra, actress-model Arshi Khan from Mumbai, Puneesh Sharma- an investor and a party animal, Zubair Khan, who is Dawood Ibrahim’s brother-in-law, producer Vikas Gupta, TV actress Shilpa Shinde, Jyoti Kumari, who is a peon’s daughter from Bihar; self-proclaimed spiritual guru Sshivani Durga from Noida and dancer Sapna Choudhry from New Delhi.

Mehjabi Siddiqui, Luv Tyagi, Lucinda Nicholas and Sabyasachi Satpathy are the first four ‘padosis’ of the show who are locked in a separate small house.

Well, anything can happen in Bigg Boss house. Friends can become foes and vice versa overnight in this controversial and dramatic house. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal first shocking fight has taken place inside the house (which will be aired tonight).

Zubair Khan, who is married to Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar’s daughter, will fall into an argument with Splitsvilla winner Priyank Sharma. It all started when Zubair cracked some non-veg jokes with dancer Sapna Choudhry, which left her uncomfortable. Priyank Sharma gets involved in their conversation and asks Zubair to stop doing the things that is not being like by Sapna. This created an argument between the two and Zubair went on to threaten Priyanka by saying, “kaat dalunga’.

Now, this was a real dhamki? Well, let’s wait to catch all these dramas in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 at 10:30 PM.