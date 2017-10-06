BREAKING Bigg Boss 11 Friday Ka Faisla: These Three Contestants LOCKED Up In Jail!

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, three contestants have been put behind the bars in Bigg Boss 11 house.

Bigg Boss 11 will take the first biggest twist of the season. Yes, Bigg Boss will announce ‘Friday Ka Faisla’ in tonight’s episode, which means every Friday, one or more than one contestant will be put inside the jail. To people who have not noticed yet, this time, the jail has been built underground to make it more frightening. The jail has no amenities other than three string cots and water.

In the coming episode of Bigg Boss 11, finally, the special jail will be inaugurated and will get its first inmates. Any guesses who are the first prisoners of the season? We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, not one but three contestants have been locked inside the jail and the huge decision has been taken by ‘Padosi’.

Yes, as ‘padosi’ are the winner of the first luxury budget task, they were given authority to put three contestants inside the jail as the worst performers of the week.

Three contestants- Zubair Khan, Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde have been put behind the bars. The unlucky three will have to spend a considerable time in the jail, until the time Bigg Boss or Salman Khan decides to relieve them.

Now let’s wait and watch, how housemates react to this decision of ‘Padosi’. What do you think? Share your views in the comments section below.

