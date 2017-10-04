Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Guess Who Won The SECOND Round Of BB Farm Task- Gharwaale Or Padosi?

After ‘gharwaale’ won the first round of ‘BB Farm’ task, guess who won the second round-‘gharwaale’ or ‘Padosi’? Read to know……

As earlier we EXCLUSIVELY revealed, Bigg Boss 11 has introduced first luxury budget task of the season and the first round of the task has been won by ‘gharwaale’. In tonight’s episode, you will see house turned into ‘Bigg Boss Farm’. In the first stage of the task, contestants Zubair Khan and Sshivani were required to move catfish from one box to another in the given time challenge by ‘Padosi’. Zubair Khan and Sshivani successfully completed the task and have won the first part of the task by completing the challenge given by the contestants of ‘Padosi’ house.

Now we EXCLUSIVELY reveal details about the second task. For the second round of the task, housemates Akash Dadlani, Benafsha and Bandgi were asked to take care of the donkey by ensuring its food that included carrots, and cleanliness. All the three contestants were asked to complete the task in the given time by the ‘padosi’

And guess what? This time, ‘gharwaale’ failed to complete the task and thus, ‘Padosi’ won the second round of the task. Yes, ‘Padosi’ won the second round of the task. This task is surely going to bring lots of drama, fights and much more.

Also, while performing the task, Akash will be seen grooving to his impromptu rap and will leave housemates split into laughter. There will be many hilarious, dramatic moments in the tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11.

