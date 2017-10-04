Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Housemates Isolate Shilpa Shinde For Vikas Gupta!

After having a war of words during the Bigg Boss 11 premiere, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta had an ugly argument even inside the house. The two got into an early morning heated argument on the first day of the show. Well, before we go any further, let us reveal that Vikas and Shilpa have an unpleasant history. Vikas was the programming head of &TV when Shilpa was a part of the show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Things turned out ugly between Shilpa Shinde and makers of the show after she accused them of harassing her on the sets. Shilpa and Vikas reportedly had a huge fight over the same after the actress left the show in March last year.

Now that the two have come face to face once again inside Bigg Boss 11 house, their fight is going way more ugly. We exclusively reveal, in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 you will see, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde will once again have a huge fight like never before. Yes, it all started after Shilpa made some personal and inappropriate comments on Vikas. Soon Vikas loses his temper and asks Shilpa to stop doing unnecessary drama.

Shilpa’s behaviour makes all the contestants angry and they decide to corner her for some time. All the housemates stop talking to Shilpa Shinde and ask her to stop poking Vikas Gupta every time for TRP. The only person who talks to Shilpa in the house is Akash Dadlani while the rest of the housemates isolate her for almost two hours.

Well, it’ll be interesting to watch how these two manage to be with each other under the same roof.

