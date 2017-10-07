Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma THROWN Out Of The House, Here’s Why!

As earlier we exclusively revealed, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani got into an ugly fight that left everyone in shock. It’s only a week and the contestants are losing their temper like anything. Vikas Gupta abused and got into a heated argument with Akash after he addressed him ‘gay’. Akash questioned Vikas’ se*xuality, which created a huge ruckus in the house and things went uncontrollable.

Now, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, in a shocking turn of events, Priyank Sharma jumped into Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani’s fight. Yes, Priyank interfered in Vikas and Akash’ fight and also slapped rapper Akash. Yes, Akash was slapped not once but twice by Priyank. Immediately, Bigg Boss took action and guess what? Priyank Sharma has been thrown out of the house!

Yes, you read that right! Priyank has been shown doors of the house for hitting Akash Dadlani. According to Bigg Boss rules, you cannot hit any contestant of the house.

That’s not all, Bigg Boss 11 house, already known for its craziness and high drama, has much more to make you go…WTF.

‘Picture toh abhi baaki hai mere dost, aage aage dekho hota hai kya’!

