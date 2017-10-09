EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma To Make A Surprise Re-entry Into The House

The reality TV show Bigg Boss 11 witnessed a shocking twist after Salman Khan asked Priyank Sharma to leave the show during the weekend ka vaar episode. Splitsvilla contestant Priyank Sharma was thrown out of the house after he got into a physical fight with Akash Dadlani. In Saturday night’s episode, Salman reprimanded Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma for getting abusive and hitting Akash Dadlani. Salman accepted that Akash’ behaviour was wrong but even slammed Vikas, Priyank for their violent behaviour.

Well, fans were quite disappointed and heartbroken after Priyank’s exit. But hold on, here’s good news for all Priyanka Sharma fans.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Well, now according to our source, Priyank Sharma is expected to return in Bigg Boss 11 house. Yes, you read that right! Priyank’s journey of Bigg Boss 11 has not ended and he is expected to enter the house at a later stage. The makers of the show are currently in talks and are deciding if Priyank should be sent again in Bigg Boss 11.

Also, Priyank has an old association with Viacom18 and so the makers are planning to bring him back on the show. Meanwhile, he is currently in Lonavala and we are waiting to know when exactly the makers will send him inside the house again.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!