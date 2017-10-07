Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Grills Zubair Khan For Threatening Housemates!

As we all know, reality show Bigg Boss is infamous for its controversial contestants, fights, and elimination. Well, Bigg Boss 11 is no different! It’s been only a week and the contestants have picked fights one after another with each other. However, one thing that has always hogged the limelight is host Salman Khan’s anger outbursts on the contestants for their wrongdoings.

While you are waiting to catch host Salman Khan tonight on the small screen, we bring some exclusive news from tonight’s episode. The first contestant to face Salman Khan’s brunt on the weekend ka vaar is none other than Zubair Khan. His first anger outburst on Zubair has shaken the whole Bigg Boss 11 house. Salman grilled Zubair like never before and asked him to stop faking his identity. The superstar also asked Zubair to stop threatening housemates and that it is the last warning.

Well, Zubair Khan has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons since day one of the show. It has been only a few days in the house, but Zubair, who claims to be Haseena Parkar’s son-in-law has managed to pick up with fights with quite a few housemates. He is leaving no stone unturned to create forced ruckus inside the house and trouble the inmates at every level with his aggressive behavior.

Whenever the Dabangg Khan has lost his cool on Bigg Boss weekend episodes, it ensured some rocking numbers for the show.

Let’s wait and watch how this new drama unfolds!

