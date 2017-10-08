Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Introduces Sultani Akhada Task, Guess Who Wins The First Task!

The first week of Bigg Boss 11 witnessed ugly spats, much foul-mouthed language and much more that left Salman Khan angry. The first contestant to face Salman Khan’s brunt on the weekend ka vaar was none other than Zubair Khan. His first anger outburst on Zubair had shaken the whole Bigg Boss 11 house. The housemates saw the best and worst side of Salman when he was really angry. In fact, he even kicked out Priyank Sharma out of the house for hitting Akash Dadlani.

Well, tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan is going to be full of entertainment with the Golmaal Again gang on the show. Ajay Devgn, Kunal Khemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tushar Kapoor and others will enter Bigg Boss 11 house for the promotion of their film. Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty will also join Salman on the stage for some fun games.

Also, tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 will witness a face-off between Arshi Khan and Sapna Chaudhry and the task will be supervised by none other than Salman Khan himself. The star host introduced ‘Sultani Akhada’ task in the activity area. This task will witness fights every week between the two housemates. The first face-off begins between Arshi and Sapna. The two have to pin each other in the mud to win the task.

Any guesses who wins the task? We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Sapna has won the first ‘Sultani Akhada’ task and the winner of each round was decided mutually by the housemates.

Meanwhile, check out some teaser videos from tonight’s episode: