Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Will Not Shoot For Weekend Episodes On Saturday; Here’s Why!

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 kick-started on a good note but soon, the contestants started to show their real sides. As we saw in the first episode, celebrity contestants Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta picked up the fight in the wee hours of the morning itself. Later, Zubair Khan got into an ugly argument with Puneesh Sharma. The contestants have been involved in a lot of controversies.

Well, the show has just started and looks like the viewers are in with lots of drama and surprises in the days to come. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will soon rush to shoot the weekend episodes but there’s a big change in the schedule.

While the viewers are eagerly waiting for “Bigg Boss 11” host Salman Khan to appear on the first weekend and grill the contestants, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal that the superstar will be shooting for the weekend episodes this Friday instead of Saturday. As per our source, Salman will be shooting for the weekend episodes on Friday itself due to the prior commitments.

The weekend episode will be aired on Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM. The only change in the schedule is Salman will be shooting a day prior. Earlier, the actor used to wrap up the shooting for the weekend episodes on Saturday itself.

