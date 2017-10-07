Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan’s Unexpected Reaction Over Shilpa Shinde And Vikas Gupta’s Fight!

The fight and differences between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are increasing every minute inside Bigg Boss 11 house. As we saw in the last episode, Shinde’s differences with Vikas Gupta continue and escalate into a heated argument. Usually, Bigg Boss contestants initiate a squabble a few days into the show but this is not same with Shilpa and Vikas.

In Wednesday night’s episode, Shilpa abused Vikas Gupta and despite being told by all the other contestants to apologize, Shilpa did not pay any heed. Later, in frustration, Vikas Gupta decided to bang utensils where Shilpa was sleeping. Hina Khan also joined Vikas and together they also chanted “shame, shame”. However, nothing bothered Shilpa. She has only increased to instigate Vikas.

Also, in the initial episodes, Shilpa allegedly passed offensive comments about Vikas Gupta’s se*ual orientation and also revealed how Vikas is involved in casting couch.

Well, in case if you are wondering Salman Khan will take a case of Shilpa Shinde over her rude behaviour, then you are mistaken.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Salman supports Shilpa Shinde and this was quite evident as the actor did not speak a single word against her during the weekend ka vaar episode. In fact, Salman got angry at Vikas Gupta and asked him to behave himself.

Well, well, this show is going unexpected and dramatic like never before!

In fact, let us tell you, on the grand premiere itself, while Shilpa was so engrossed in her shouting and argument with Vikas, the duo failed to notice that Salman tried to side Shilpa Shinde.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde is one of the five contestants, who has been nominated for first week’s elimination.

