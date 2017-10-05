Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: You Won’t Believe How Vikas Gupta Takes Revenge From Shilpa Shinde!

Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde continue to have their arguments inside Bigg Boss 11 house, this time, it goes worst.

Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s fight is turning nastier inside Bigg Boss 11 house and what makes interesting is the epic rapper Akash Dadlani’s version of taking Shilpa’s side in a hilarious way. Well, the contestants are using their full energy and mind to fight with each other inside the house.

In fact, Salman Khan’s show will witness another intense war of words between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are in no mood to take a step back and the two will be seen getting into another ugly fight in the tonight’s episode. It all started after Shilpa Shinde mistakenly dropped a piece of ginger in Vikas Gupta’s cup of tea. While she was serving tea to all the housemates, a piece of ginger fell into Vikas’ cup. After sipping the tea, Vikas realized about the same and in no time he lost his cool. He immediately stood up and poured the entire cup of tea into Shilpa Shinde’s luggage bag.

What’s going to happen next? A beginning of a new tension inside in the Bigg Boss 11 house? Time will tell! Meanwhile, as we saw in the last episode, housemates chose to be on Vikas’s side as they all realised that Shilpa is the one who is initiating all the fights with Vikas. As a result, they all decided to boycott her for some time.

With quarrels rising in the house day by day, we wonder how the contestants will survive together under one roof for next three months.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video : Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Guess The Winner Of The First Round Of BB Farm Task- Gharwaale Or Padosi?