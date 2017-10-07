Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Zubair Khan Creates Chaos Inside The Jail, Goes On Hunger Strike!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons since day one of the show. It has been only a few days in the house, but Zubair, who claims to be Haseena Parkar’s son-in-law has managed to pick up with fights with quite a few housemates. He is leaving no stone unturned to created forced ruckus inside the house and trouble the inmates at every level with his aggressive behavior.

As we saw in the last episode, Zubair Khan has been put into the jail as the worst performer of the week. Along with Zubair, Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani have also been put behind the bars. However, Zubair Khan has been doing wrong things since he has been put in the jail and it’s pretty clear that he is doing it with intention.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Zubair Khan is quite frustrated with his stay inside the jail and in order to get out, he has gone on a hunger strike. Yes, Zubair has refused to eat until Bigg Boss addresses his problem and why he is doing so.

Now let’s wait to know what action Bigg Boss takes against Zubair. Also, it’s weekend time, viewers will finally see Salman Khan back as a host and will be taking a class of each contestant.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more Exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video Here : BREAKING Bigg Boss 11 Friday Ka Faisla These Three Contestants LOCKED Up In Jail!