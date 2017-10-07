Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Zubair Khan Makes Emergency Exit From The House For This Shocking Reason!

Zubair Khan, one of the commoners of Bigg Boss 11 house has created ruckus since day one of the show. Zubair Khan, who claims to be Haseena Parkar’s son-in-law, got into an ugly fight with Puneesh Sharma on the first day of the show. It all started after Puneesh jumped into a fight and asked Zubair to mind his language in front of the female contestants of the house.

What followed was a war of words with Zubair threatening Puneesh saying,”kaat dalunga”. That’s not all; Zubair also abused Arshi Khan and called her ‘2 Rs’ lady. He crossed all the limits to insult her in front of everyone.

Well, as earlier we revealed, Salman Khan bashed Zubair left, right and centre for his rude and violent behavior towards the housemates. The superstar warned Zubair and asked him to stop faking his identity.

That’s not all, what followed this will leave you in a shock. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Zubair Khan has consumed some pills in frustration and he has been immediately taken out of the house for medication.

Zubair Khan could not digest the bitter words of Salman Khan?

Well, with so much drama already happening, we bet the first weekend is going to be one thrilling ride for the viewers. Catch all these dramas in the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 11.

