This Famous Celeb Couple Is Now Proud Parents To Twins Through Surrogacy!

Comedian Krushna Abhishek has welcomed his twin sons in the world with wife Kashmera Shah through surrogacy.

The famous comedian Krushna Abhishek is married to the actress-model Kashmera Shah. The two of them are in a very happy phase of their life as they have become proud parents to a pair of twins.

The couple has got their twin baby boys through the process of surrogacy. Although the babies were born six weeks back, the news has broken now. The little ones are in the hospital since the birth and according to a report of Mumbai Mirror, they have been kept in the neo-natal care.

But Krushna and Kashmera have been visiting the hospital regularly to meet their kids and might be bringing them home very soon.

The couple has always done things in a very hush-hush manner. They were in a relationship for a very long time and had already tied a knot with each other in 2013. But they did not break the news until 2015. It was Kashmera who later revealed that they did not want a big celebration and hence got married secretly in Las Vegas by just exchanging rings.

Talking about the babies through surrogacy, it has become quite a normal thing in B-town. Before Krushna, Bollywood biggies like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sohail Khan and Tusshar Kapoor have also taken the help of surrogate mothers to bring their child in this world.

Krushna Abhishek must be having a double dose of happiness, as on one hand he has become a father, on the other hand his new comedy show, Drama Company’s first teaser has been released. Famous names like Mithun Chakraborty, Ali Asgar, Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra and Sudesh Lahiri are joining Krushna on his show.

