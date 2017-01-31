Fire On The Sets Of Popular Star Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a long-running family saga in Star Plus. As per the reports, a small fire broke out on the sets of this popular daily soap.

The show is currently witnessing the grand wedding celebrations of its lead on the show Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi). The cast and crew of the show were shooting when the black cloth used during shooting caught fire, but there was no major damage. The fire is said to be a result of short circuit.

When Mohsin, who plays Kartik was asked about it, he stated, “Yes, I was not on the sets that time as my scene was not there, but the whole family was present. A fire took place, but it was controlled before the situation got worse.”

A few days ago, reports were abuzz that the makers are planning to organise a month-long wedding sequence of Naira and Kartik to be shot in beautiful Rajasthan. The last episode of the show also saw rapper Baadsah making a guest appearance at the sangeet ceremony of the on-screen couple.

Few months back, there were reports of minor fire on the sets of &TV’s Badho Bahu as well.