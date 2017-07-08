The First Pictures Of Krushna Abhishek’s The Drama Company With Kapil Sharma’s Former Team Are Out!

Krushna Abhishek comes back to beat his rival Kapil Sharma with his new show, ‘The Drama Company’.

Krushna Abhishek is back once again to compete with his rival comedian Kapil Sharma. Comedians Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri along with the former team of The Kapil Sharma Show – Sugandha Mishra, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, and Ali Asgar has started shooting for their new show ‘The Drama Company’. The behind the scenes pictures see Krushna shooting with Kapil’s former teammates, except Sunil Grover. Sunil Grover is nowhere seen as a part of the show.

Krushna Abhishek gave a sneak peek of his look along with Ali Asgar’s on his Instagram account. He captioned the picture as, “Had fun with all shooting my 1 st epi of drama company new team lovely fun ”

Had fun with all shooting my 1 st epi of drama company 😀new team lovely fun 😬 A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Here’s another picture shared by Sugandha Mishra:

#TheDramaCompany #Behindthescene #instacomedy #comingsoon A post shared by Sugandha Mishra (@sugandhamishra23) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

So here it is guys !! As promised I am back on your tv screens with our brand new show #thedramacompany on @sonytvofficial with @neeti_simoes #preetisimoes ❤️❤️❤️ cannot wait!! Need all your love and support 🙏😘😍🎉 A post shared by Ridhima Pandit (@ridhimapandit) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

The producer is here 😎😎😎 #Sudeshlehri #komalnatha #TheDramaCompany #ShekharSingh @sonytvofficial A post shared by Sudesh Lehri (@realsudeshlehri) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as the first guest of the show for the promotions of his upcoming film, The Comedy Drama.However, there is no confirmation on the same yet. Comedy Drama will kick start from July 16 on Sony Television channel.

Bollywood veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty is also a part of the show and fans are highly waiting to see him back on the television screen.