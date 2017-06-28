Former Bigg Boss Contestant Kamya Punjabi Hospitalized!

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Kamya Punjabi was rushed to the hospital yesterday.

Looks like climate change has the most immediate effect on the TV celebrities. Recently, Bharti Singh and Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress, Devoleena Bhattacharjee were rushed to the hospital for some health issues. Now according to reports, former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi has been hospitalized after she complained of feeling uneasy and vomiting. The actress was immediately rushed to the hospital by her family in Kandivali, Mumbai.

Kamya, who is currently seen on the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Preeto, was reportedly in fever for last three days and the temperature did not come down after which she was admitted to the hospital. The actress is currently recovering and will probably be discharged today.

We wish a speedy recovery to Kamya!

Last week Bharti Singh was rushed to the hospital for her liver surgery after she complained of a severe stomach pain. She was diagnosed with gall bladder stones for which she had to undergo a surgery.

