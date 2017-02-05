Guess What Is Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Monalisa Upto!

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa is back to shooting with her Bhojpuri films.

She has started the shooting of her Bhojpuri film titled, Jai Shree Ram. She will be starring opposite her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Monalisa and Vikrant got married in the Bigg Boss 10 house in the presence of close family members and celebrity-aam aadmi contestants. And surely, fans will be excited to watch the duo after their wedding in this film.

Monalisa shared a post saying, Intro scene….feeling so different….happy mee….

She also posted another picture and labeled it saying, Shooting Starts For “JAI SHREE RAM”

After surviving 14 weeks, Bhojpuri actress Monalisa got evicted from Bigg Boss 10 house. Surprisingly, she got nominated for 9 times on the show but always got saved due to her strong fan following. She rather had an uninteresting journey inside the house. Mona managed to stay in the limelight over her closeness with Manu Punjabi.

She is also upset to know that how people are thinking that her marriage with Vikrant was for the sake of TRP and money.

Monalisa reacted saying that it is disheartening when people think her marriage was for the sake of TRP. She also added saying, “Vikrant and I are not such people, who would indulge in these things for the sake of it.”

