Cosmetic surgeries are nothing new in the acting industry. There are many celebs who take the help of plastic surgeries to enhance their beauty. In fact, big Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sridevi and many others are believed to have gone under the knife to change their looks.

And the small screens actresses do not lag behind in the same. There are many TV actresses whose transformations are a clear proof of them undergone plastic surgery.

Here’s the list Of 10 TV actresses who went under plastic surgery:

1.Mouni Roy: TV actress Mouni Roy is currently ruling the small screen with the second season of her daily soap ‘Naagin’. She has managed to make a huge fan following for herself with her beautiful and charming looks. Her ‘before and after’ looks are enough to speak about any artificial help.

2.Mouli Ganguly: Mouli is famous for her serials like ‘Kaahin Kissii Roz’ and ‘Kyaa Huaa Tera Vaada’. She has been reported to undergone lip surgery. Although, the actress herself has denied all such reports.

3.Poonam Pandey: Seen in the series ‘Total Nadaniyaan’, Poonam Pandey has now become much more than a TV star. According to reports, she has had silicon implants to accentuate her assets.

4.Gauahar Khan: The TV actress Gauahar Khan has worked in quite a few Bollywood films as well. She became famous after winning the seventh season of the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. The actress had a lip surgery to enhance her beauty.

5.Rakhi Sawant: The drama queen of the industry, Rakhi Sawant does not look like her old self at all. It is said that she had liposuction and breast implants to change her looks.

6.Sara Khan: Sara Khan became famous after working in the TV series ‘Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai’. She is also known as the one to get married inside the Bigg Boss house with her boyfriend. Although, the marriage ended later on. The actress has never accepted getting a surgery but it is believed that she had many for most of her facial parts.

7.Shama Sikander: Seen in the show ‘Ye Meri Life Hai’, Shama is reported to have undergone multiple surgeries. And probably that is why her latest pictures are completely different from the older ones.

8.Sofia Hayat: An ex-participant of Bigg Boss, Sofia Hayat is a model and actress. She has lately been in news for first turning into a nun and then later getting married to her boyfriend. She has had nose surgery, liposuction and breast implants.

9.Ragini Nandwani: Ragini has worked in TV series like ‘Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein’. She had earlier had a cosmetic surgery and later on had a lip surgery.

10.Eva Grover: You can recall her as Ram’s mother in the famous daily soap ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’. Eva has undergone a lip surgery. In fact, she has accepted the same in one of her interviews.

