Here’s Why Chandan Prabhakar Is Back On The Kapil Sharma Show

Chandan Prabhakar reveals the reason of returning on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show had been facing a really tough time maintaining their TRPs. But after comedians like Bharti Singh and Raju Shrivastav have joined the show, it has been saved from getting sacked. Also, another good news for all TKKS fans is that Chandu Chaiwala aka Chandan Prabhakar is back on the show.

The comedian, who had left the show due to a tiff with the host Kapil Sharma, has talked about the reason of him returning to the show.

Talking to a news agency, Prabhakar says, “It was not a hardcore decision. It was a reaction for some time. That’s it. Now everything is sorted between us. I felt Kapil needs me now and I should stand by him.”

It seems that all is now okay between Kapil and Chandan as he told PTI, “We have been childhood friends and we have fought a couple of times earlier as well. But now that we are working on a television show and have become popular, so our fight was talked about. We all fight in real life with our siblings and its ok.”

Adding on further, he says, “The TRPs were affected due to the unavailability of some characters from the show. We all including me, Sunil, Ali have our own fan following. So when the characters played by us were not part of the show, it did result in the show not getting a good response.”

Talking about his relationship with Kapil, he says, “We have worked together earlier and when he used to say anything to me that time I used to not feel bad. Now when he talks in a similar tone to me, I feel bad. So, it’s not his problem. It’s mine as my mindset has changed. When someone becomes popular, others feel there is arrogance in him, but people have made him big. He is a genuine guy.”

When Chandan was asked upon Sunil Grover coming back on the show, he said, “I am sure Kapil has approached Sunil as well. It’s his life and his decision whether he wants to come back or not on the show. I am sad and I will miss them as we have worked together for three-four years.”