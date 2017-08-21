Here’s What Yuvika Choudhary Has To Say On Dating Prince Narula

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary have been speculated to be dating each other for a very long time!

The celebs Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary had appeared in the same season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss. Both of them were a part of the ninth season of the show. While Yuvika got eliminated early from the show, Prince came out to be the winner.

But what was interesting on the show was the actor’s confession to the actress. Narula had confessed that he feels for Yuvika and had expressed his desire to date her.

Since then, the two of them have been speculated to be dating each other. And they got even more fuelled when they recently worked together in a song named Hello Hello.

But now the actress has denied dating Narula. In an interview with a daily, Yuvika has said, “Prince is a very good friend. He is brilliant and a grounded actor to work with. I’m impressed with his gentle behaviour. He and I get along really good, but it doesn’t mean we are dating.”

She also says that such rumours have become quite common and hence she does not get affected by them. She said, “If I do, I am not scared to hide it as it would not be a crime. I am used to such rumours and they don’t affect me anymore. The day I will feel strongly for him, I will proudly announce it.”

The actress even said that there are probabilities of happening anything in the life. And therefore she goes with the flow. Lastly, talking about Prince, she said, “As a friend, I love him and adore him.”

Prince became famous after winning reality shows like Roadies 12 and Splitsvilla 8. On the other hand, Yuvika has worked in films like Om Shanti Om and Toh Baat Pakki.

