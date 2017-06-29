Hina Khan Is Enjoying Her Time In Spain

Dreaming the world 🌎 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

The popular actress who shot to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is busy shooting for a reality show. But it seems the actress in enjoying her time in Spain rather than being busy.

Hina Khan is a well-known household name as she portrayed the role of Akshara in one of the longest running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was the part of a very renowned show which is still on air but she had left the show. In the year 2013 and 2014, this actress was named in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List. Now, the actress is shooting for an adventure based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 in Spain.

She will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar, so people are looking forward to the show. The actress has also lost some weight to get in shape after she exited her show. It seems she is having a great time in Spain as she has been posting pictures of herself roaming around Spain, shopping and tasting the different cuisines of the place. She is keeping her fans updated with the fun that she is witnessing in Spain by posting pictures of her outings and enjoyments.

If put literally, she is giving her fans and followers some fashion goals and inspiring them to be stylish in their own way. In the latest picture posted by the actress, she is looking very chic and beautiful.In this picture, she is looking awesome in a monochrome outfit. A black and white striped tee with black culottes is looking simply amazing on her. The perfectly made hair as a bun is unmissable too. She is repeatedly keeping her fans and followers updated about her daily outings and seriously motivating people to be effortless fashionistas.