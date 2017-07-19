Hina Khan Winner Of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8, Here’s The Real Truth ?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress Hina Khan is rumoured to be the winner of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is said to one of the most watched shows on Indian TV. It is loosely based on the international TV series ‘Fear Factor’.

The show is very popular among the audiences and has even managed to reach season 8. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ brings celebrities and popular people from the industry to compete in a series of competitions that test their fears. The show makes the contestants do stunt based tasks to select a winner.

This season’s shooting was on in Spain where the contestants competed for the title of ‘Khiladi’. The show is hosted by Bollywood film producer Rohit Shetty.

The daily soap actress Hina Khan was part of this season. And has reportedly won the daring reality TV show.

Along with Hina there are other celebrities such as Geeta Phogat, TV actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi, Nia Sharma and model Lopamudra Raut and Bigg Boss fame Manveer Gurjar,

According to reports, there were three finalists selected out of which Hina was chosen. Dancer Shantanu Maheshwari and TV actor Ravi Dubey were the other two finalists.

While Hina Khan was unaware of her rumoured win, she claimed she didn’t know the results yet. She added the tasks were done based on speed and how good the contestants were at them.

She recently returned from Spain after the shooting of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Spain. The actress chose the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ over other TV shows on Colors such as ‘Belan Bahu’ and ‘Chandrakanta’.

The show will begin its new season from this week on Colors channel.

