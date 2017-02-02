HOTNESS ALERT! Jennifer Winget And Kushal Tandon Raise Temperatures With Their Steamy Romantic Scene

The onscreen chemistry of Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon is the most talked about topic these days. It all started few months back with a TV show Beyhadh which airs on Sony Television Network.

And today we will get to witness the very hot romantic scene this evening. One one hand where Kushal sets up romantic feel in the room by lighting the scented candles and applying haldi to Jennifer all over, Maya on the other is seen inking her name on Kushal‘s chest.

A video posted by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:19pm PST

#Beyhadh#arjunmayakihaldi#tonight9pm A video posted by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

For those who are unaware, Kushal had earlier proposed Maya in a unique way. He proposed her while they were underwater in Mauritius. Jennifer plays the character of Kushal’s boss at the office. She started feeling special for Kushal after he stood up for her against her father which is played by Rajesh Khattar in the show.

The show which airs on Sony, began last October and the plot revolves around three characters Kushal, Jennifer and Aneri Vajani and their love triangle. Even after moving abroad for its shoot, the show still lags behind in the TRP race till now and has not yet made its way into the list of the top ten most watched TV shows.

Well, lets see if this hot romantic scene between the duo helps to attract the audiences towards the show.