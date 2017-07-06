Is Naagin Actress Mouni Roy A Part Of Salman Khan’s Next? Actress BREAKS SILENCE!

Mouni Roy breaks silence on being part of Salman Khan’s film.

Naagin actress Mouni Roy has nowadays been in the news for all the right reasons. The actress will debut in Bollywood with Reema Kagti’s ‘Gold’ alongside Akshay Kumar. There were rumours that the actress will also be seen starring opposite Salman Khan in Remo D’Souza’s untitled dance-based film.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Mount Roy recently graced the star-studded Zee Gold Awards 2017. She made a stunning appearance in one-sided off-shoulder black gown. A reporter asked her if she would be a part of Salman Khan’s film. Watch the video to know her reply.

Watch: Is Mouni Roy A Part Of Salman Khan’s Film Next? Actress SPEAKS UP!

The actress will resume shooting for Gold today. She will be seen in a different avatar in the movie as it is based in the post-independence period. She plays one of the principal characters in this male dominated film. She would shoot for 20-25 days for the movie and seems to be working very hard.

‘Gold’ is scheduled to release on Independence Day next year.