Is This How Jennifer Winget Going To Look In Beyhadh After The New Leap?

This might be the look of Jennifer Winget, the female lead of Beyhadh, after the 5-year long leap!

The TV actress Jennifer Winget’s popularity has touched the sky after she has started working in the thrilling show of Sony TV, Beyhadh. The show was supposed to go off-air. But due to its immense popularity and fan requests, the makers have decided to extend it till October.

The show is known for its intriguing plot and the continuous thrills that keep it entertaining and interesting. And to keep the interest alive, the show is going to take another leap of 5 years. Earlier also, the show has had a leap where Arjun was put behind the bars on the charges of murdering Maya.

And now this leap will bring Maya in a more deadlier avatar, where she will try to take revenge from Arjun. She will probably be seen in a new look. And a photo has been shared on Instagram, which might be her new look in the serial.

An Instagram user Sikander Singh has shared Jennifer’s picture captioning it as, “Do something every single day that brings you closer to your dreams… . #beyhadh #jenniferwinget #beautiful #gorgeous #respect #fan #i_just_love_to_click_ur_pics_mam @jenniferwinget1.”

Currently, the show is a cliffhanger with Maya behind bars. Arjun now wishes to marry Saanjh. While she is conflicted and believes Arjun wants to marry her not because he loves her. But only to teach Maya a lesson.

But then Arjun gets kidnapped and Maya is trying her best to escape from jail. We still aren’t sure who kidnaps Arjun but Saanjh is assuming its Maya’s evil plans.

The show ‘Beyhadh’ is getting crazier and we can’t wait to find out who actually kidnapped Arjun!