Jennifer Winget opens up about her failed marriage with Karan Singh Grover like never before. She is a perfect example of a classy woman.

Television actress Jennifer Winget, who is currently seen in the character of Maya on the TV show Beyhadh, has come a long way professionally as well as on personal level. Jennifer is the true example of a strong woman. The actress has come out strong, more beautiful, independent and confident post her divorce with Karan Singh Grover. Well, nothing stopped Jennifer from moving on in life and has come out stronger in her life than what she was seen earlier. She sets out an example for the women about how marriage failure can even change a life in a better way, it’s not always a sad ending.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Jennifer Winget opens up about her divorce with Karan Singh Grover and how Bipasha Basu liked and unlike her Instagram post on birthday. Moreover anything, it’s great to know the way she has dealt and answered every question during the interview.

When asked about her failed marriage with Karan Singh Grover and if her divorce has made her disillusioned about love and marriage? Jennifer said, “Failed is too harsh a term to refer to something your gave your best to, and tried hard at. It has not left me disillusioned. We should never close our doors on love. Why should it be restricted to a companion? There is no lack of love in my life. In fact, I have never been this happy and loved. I am in love all the time… Talking about marriage, it is a beautiful institution and it’s amazing if two people want to be together. However, the decision has to be mutual; it’s a team work.”

Adding further how it was an emotional period for her, Jennifer said, “It’s sad when any relationship, not just marriage, doesn’t have a fruitful ending. I had lived with him for so long, so it obviously took me a while to deal with the situation. I experienced a gamut of emotions, but I was so strong that I came out of it without any trouble. Also, I had a lovely support system in my family and friends. Today, all of us are in a happy space.”

Recently, on Jennifer’s birthday, Karan Singh Grover’s wife Bipasha Basu had liked the actress’ video but soon after she disliked. Talking about the same, the Beyhadh actress said, “Yes, so I heard. I don’t know why a lovely, casual gesture by her became headlines and was turned into some sort of an investigation. I don’t think it was fair to write so much about it. Fortunately or unfortunately, we are connected in some way. I can’t say what made her unlike it later. This question should be posed to her. All I can say is, we have moved on way beyond and are in a better space now.”

Jennifer even said that she won’t be uncomfortable with the couple’s (Bipasha and Karan) presence in any event. She says, “If somebody is good to me, I’ll reciprocate. What’s the harm? If somebody says ‘hello’ to me, I won’t turn my back on him. I know Karan, so why will I not say a ‘hi’?”

