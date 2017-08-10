Kamya Punjabi Shares An Emotional Post On Late Pratyusha Banerjee’s Birth Anniversary

As we all know TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee hanged herself to death at her Mumbai apartment on April 1, 2016. Pratyusha Banerjee’s sudden death had left both television and Bollywood industries shocked.

Pratyusha’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh has been accused of abetting her suicide after Kamya Punjabi and other close friends of the actress had revealed something details. But someone who has been a constant fighter for Pratyusha since her death is none other than her best friend and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Kamya Punjabi has never failed to express her love for Pratyusha even after her death. This time again, on the occasion of Pratyusha’s birth anniversary, Kamya took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message and also shared some adorable photos of them. Take a look below:

Kamya in her post shares a message for Pratyusha saying how much she is missing her today. The former Bigg Boss contestant also writes about how despite Pratyusha not being with her today, she still feels they are together. In the heartfelt note, Kamya sends out lots of love and care for her bestie.

On April 1, 2017, Kamya had released Pratyusha Banerjee’s last short film on her 1st death anniversary. The short film showed an uncanny resemblance to Pratyusha real life and her bitter relationship with boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh, who is said to be responsible for Pratyusha’s suicide.

Watch Video : Bipasha Basu Reveals Husband Karan Singh Grover’s New Love