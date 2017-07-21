Why Did Kapil Sharma Cancel Shoot With Shah Rukh Khan And Others? Sister Reveals Real Reason!

The comedian Kapil Sharma has not been keeping well for some time now and hence a few of his shoots had to be cancelled at the last moment!

There has been so much written and talked about the comedy king Kapil Sharma being very unprofessional these days. It was yesterday only when the star cast of ‘Mubarakan’ were told that the shoot has been cancelled. It was for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The reason reported was that the comedian fainted and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Earlier, the star cast of ‘Guest Iin London’ including Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aryan and Kriti Kharbanda were informed about the cancelled shoot. And very recently, it was before a camera interaction with Shah Rukh Khan that Kapil had fainted again.

Even Kapil’s fans were upset with such behaviour. But now the comedian’s sister Pooja Devgan has come up explaining the real reason for all the issues.

In a conversation with Daily Bhaskar , she justifies Kapil saying, “These days, bhai (Kapil Sharma) is going through a lot of health issues and it’s sad to hear that people are calling him unprofessional. He has always respected his work; he will never give an excuse to cancel his shoot.”

She also talks about Kapil’s degrading health and the reason behind it. She says, “He is taking a lot of stress due to low TRP of his show. Stress is raising glucose level in his body and is also the cause of low blood pressure. He is frequently getting ill because he doesn’t eat properly. Also, doctors have advised him to take rest but he is not listening to them at all. Stress is taking a toll on his health, but the reports of him fainting on the set are completely false.”

On the reports of Kapil cancelling the shoot with SRK because of his own film, Pooja says, “The shooting of his film has already been completed months back; why will he do that? ”

