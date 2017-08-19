Kapil Sharma Had To Once Again Cancel Shoot This Time With Amitabh Bachchan

This time Kapil Sharma had to cancel the shoot for the promotions of Amitabh Bachchan’s Television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 but this time, the reason is NOT his ill health.

Most popular comedian Kapil Sharma is nowadays known only for canceling shoots. The comedian turned actor is receiving a lot of flak for canceling shoots with B-Town actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and latest being Arjun Rampal. Now someone who lately joins the list is none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan, According to reports, once again Kapil had to cancel his shoot, this time with Amitabh Bachchan for his Television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. However, this time the reason is quite genuine and no fault of Kapil.

As per a SpotboyE report, this time Kapil did not faint on the sets nor his health was the reason, but it was the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) strike because of which the shoot had to be canceled.

FWICE union members are protesting outside the gate of the Film City from since Tuesday. Those on strike include spot boys, junior artistes, technicians, cameramen, art directors, set designers, style photographers, stunt masters, makeup artists and others.

The workers are protesting to voice their demand for better pay, working hours, conditions, and provision for their safety and security which are lacking. Amidst all this, some shootings are shut, while some are on.

This is the reason why the shooting of Kaun Banega Crorepati and The Kapil Sharma Show were canceled.