Kapil Sharma Finally Breaks Silence On Depression, His Show Going Off Air And Much More!

After months, Kapil Sharma finally breaks his silence on a lot of rumours that have been doing rounds on social media since a very long time.

A lot has been written and said about Kapil Sharma ever since his fallout with Sunil Grover. Even the TRP of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has drastically come down ever since the infamous mid-air fight between Kapil and Sunil Grover which happened on March 18, 2017.

Since then, things have changed professionally for Kapil as well as for Sunil. Kapil, who was popularly known for his humour and skills of making his fans laugh, was caught in a middle of new controversy each day.

The comedian star recently made headlines after he made Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Mubarakan team wait for hours on the sets for the film’s promotion. But Arjun later cleared the air with a tweet saying that Kapil couldn’t shoot due to his ill health.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

There were also rumours about the renowned comedian is suffering from ‘depression’ owing to the dropping TRPs of his show.

After hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons, comedy king Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was also targeted. It was being reported that the show might be going off the air anytime soon.

Well, well, Kapil stayed silent on everything that was being said and written about him. But finally, the comedian star opens up about each and everything that his fans want to know about. In an interview with Daily Bhaskar, for the first time post his fight with Sunil, the comedian turned actor has cleared the air on his show going off the air, on depression and a lot more like never before.

CLICK NEXT TO READ!