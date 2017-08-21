Kapil Sharma Finally SPEAKS Up To Rumours Of Tiff With Navjot Singh Sidhu

Kapil Sharma reacts to the reports of an argument between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu over replacing Archana Puran Singh.

Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has now become controversy’s favourite child ever since his mid-air fight with Sunil Grover. From his fight with Sunil Grover to an evident fall in the TRP’s since some time and his other team members have boycotted the show, Kapil has been in the limelight for quite a few months now. He was again in limelight after he replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu with Archana Puran Singh on, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Kapil Sharma recently replaced the show’s permanent special guest, Sidhu, with Archana Puran Singh, for a couple of episodes. Apparently, this did not go well with Sidhu and he got down into an argument with Kapil Sharma. However, Kapil now speaks up on the reports about all’s not well between him and Sidhu.

“There is no truth to this news. This (someone filling Sidhu’s seat for a few episodes) has happened before. For example, when we shot for Sairat episode, Sidhu Sir was not there, even when Jackie Chan came, we called Raveenaji for the episode. I read this news but the truth is that I haven’t actually spoken to Sidhu Sir. The news is absolutely false,” Kapil said in a statement to Pinkvilla.

“About replacing Sidhuji, I can never ever think about this. Whenever I plan to shoot, I always plan it with Sidhuji because I feel he is lucky for me,” Kapil added.

Recently, Archana Puran Singh had confirmed that she has been replaced for few episodes.

Singh has said that she is part of Kapil’s show for the near future. “It feels weird sitting on Sidhu ji’s chair as we all are so used to seeing him on this throne. Kapil called me the same day of the shoot and I couldn’t say no to an old friend as we go back a long way,” she said in a statement to IANS

“I’m here only for a few episodes, once Sidhu ji is fit and fine, he will take over his throne. I will miss the show when he comes back and I’ll always be waiting for Kapil to call me to come again on this show,” she added.

Well, keeping aside controversies, we hope the audience doesn’t want to lose its weekly dose of laughter. Now it remains to see if Kapil takes a dig at this controversy in his upcoming episode.

