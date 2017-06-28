Kapil Sharma Or Krushna Abhishek: Guess Whom Does Bharti Singh Join!

This is something surprising to know that Bharti Singh has teamed up with Kapil Sharma.

Looks like things are slowly falling into the right place for Kapil Sharma and his show. As earlier we reported, Chandan Prabhakar had returned to Kapil’s how after an almost couple of months of quitting. Chandan had quit the show following the infamous tiff between Sharma and Sunil Grover. Nevertheless, fans are quite excited to see Chandan back on the show with his original character as ‘chai walla’.

Now as per media reports on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, comedienne Bharti Singh, along with her fiancé Harsh Limbachiya has been roped in for the show. Yes, you read that right! Bharti has chosen to join The Kapil Sharma Show instead of Krushna’s upcoming show, reportedly titled as ‘Comedy Company’

This news has come as a huge shock to us as Bharti and Krushna have a good association with each other. The two had previously collaborated on shows like Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Circus. Nevertheless, it will be amazing to see Bharti doing something new with Kapil Sharma. Also, Harsh has been brought onboard to write the script for Bharti.

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek’s show will be aired on Sony TV and it is being produced by the same team which was earlier associated with The Kapil Sharma Show. Apparently, Ali Asgar and Sunil Grover are also a part of the team.

