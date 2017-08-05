Kapil Sharma Makes A Major Change In The Kapil Sharma Show, Will This Retain The TRP?

Kapil Sharma is getting a new change on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, will it change the fate of the show?

Ever since Sunil Grover has walked out of his show, Kapil Sharma has made a lot of changes on the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Ever since Sunil’s exit, Kapil Sharma has been introducing new elements to the show, in an attempt to enhance the entertainment and increase the falling TRP. The comedian turned actor is leaving no stone unturned to gain the TRP of the show. In fact, just recently, Kapil roped in Bharti Singh for a few episodes.

Now according to reports, Kapil has got a new way to increase the funny quotient of his show. Reportedly, Kapil Sharma has hired a new writer Raaj Shaandilyaa. Raaj is a popular writer who had earlier teamed up with Kapil in Comedy Circus as well. He had even written dialogues for ‘Welcome Back’.

Now with this major change in the show’s script and writer, it remains to see if ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ manages to retain the TRP and bring more laughter for the audience in the upcoming episodes. We hope the change is for better!

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is juggling between the shoots of his show and next film, ‘Firangi’, which has affected his health in a way. Talking about the same, the comedian star in an interview had said, “For the past few months, I was juggling my time between ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and my film, Firangi. I was working day and night. I wasn’t getting much time to take care of my health. Also, I had stopped doing regular exercises and workouts. This led to developing low blood pressure. Now, I have changed my routine and my health is completely fine.”

The actor had also spoken about the rumours of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ going off-air: “Believe me or not, I get to hear such kind of news from the media people itself. Nobody from Sony Channel has come to me and spoken about it. In fact, the channel people have always been kind to me; they support me a lot. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is not going off air; we are busy shooting for it.”