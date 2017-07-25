The Kapil Sharma Show Falls Drastically, Will The Comedian Be Able To Save His Show?

The Kapil Sharma Show TRP falls drastically according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) for week 28 (8 July-14 July)

Ever since comedians Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar have walked out of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, there is no denying that Kapil Sharma is fighting with the falling TRP of the show. The TRP of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has drastically dipped in last two weeks, which has left Kapil in dilemma. Though the audience is watching his show, things are not working in his favour. This has eventually affected Kapil Sharma’s health. Not once but twice Kapil was rushed to the hospital from the sets due to bad health.

Kapil Sharma skipped to shoot the two episodes on his show recently — one with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka for Jab Harry Met Sejal and later with the cast of Anil Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubarakan. The actor cancelled the shoot reasoning his bad health. Kapil’s sister Pooja also revealed that her brother had low blood pressure and has been advised complete bed rest. The dipping TRP of the show has left Kapil stressed and the same is being witnessed in the TRP rating.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ does not exist anywhere in top 10. According to BARC report, the show is on 14th position and now we know how this has left Kapil stressed. The first spot on the TRP chart has been grabbed by Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs followed by Kumkum Bhagya on the second spot, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on the third spot, Kundali Bhagya on fourth spot and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the fifth spot.

Thankfully, Sony Entertainment Television has maintained its stiff fifth position in the category of channel ratings. Now it remains to see how Kapil Sharma is getting back on the track. Meanwhile, he has started shooting for the next episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

