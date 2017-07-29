Sumona Chakravarti REACTS On Kapil Sharma’s Health And The Pressure On Him

Sumona Chakravarti had been rumoured to be dating Samrat Mukherjee, Kajol’s cousin.

The actress and comedian Sumona Chakravarti is currently a part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. She is also going to be seen in Colors’ show ‘Dev’.

She has also been in news because of her love life. It was alleged that she was dating Samrat Mukherjee, Kajol’s cousin. But even after her denying all those reports, she continued to be in the news headlines for allegedly dating some or the other person.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, she has talked about all such rumours. She has said, “I am single since the last three-four years now, there is nobody in my life… And I don’t react to such rumours you know. I was in Dubai chilling with my friends when all this happened.”

She says that the rumours do not affect her at all as she adds on further, “I don’t even bother to give any justification for it because I know what I am doing in life and what is happening. My parents know, my family knows and my close friends know, the ones who need to know, know. Beyond that, I really don’t give a damn about what others think or come up with because every three four months there is something new. So it really really doesn’t bother me honestly.”

She also talked about Kapil’s health saying, “Yes his (Kapil’s) health has not been very good and the name of the show is Kapil Sharma and unfortunately, he has a lot of pressure and that’s fair enough. We all have our ups and downs in terms of health..it happens. Sometimes you can’t even afford to fall sick but the body does take a toll so it’s okay. And not like he kept anyone waiting and everybody understands when someone is sick, it’s genuine.”

She also talked about the reports of cold wars between Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and her. She said, “These things are as baseless as my marriage rumours. We all sit together, we eat together, we all rehearse together. Why will there be any issue? I don’t know from where do you all get to hear such things from.”