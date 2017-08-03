Kapil Sharma’s Girlfriend Ginni Wishes Sunil Grover On His Birthday, Urges Him To Come Back!

Kapil Sharma’s girlfriend Ginni Chatrath has urged Sunil Grover to come back on The Kapil Sharma Show!

Amid all the controversies of the ugly fight between comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, the former has decided to keep everything aside. It is Grover’s 39th birthday today and hence Kapil decided to wish him on the social media.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Sending his love via Twitter, Kapil writes, “Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji … may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always :)”

Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji … may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always 🙂 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) August 3, 2017

But what was interesting to note that the comedy king’s girlfriend Ginni Chatrath also wished Sunil on his birthday. Replying on her beau’s post, she not only wished Grover, but also urged him to come back on The Kapil Sharma Show.

She tweeted, “#HappyBirthdaySunilGrover @WhoSunilGrover We really miss you. Apne chhote Bhai ki baat Maano Aur #Tkss mein waapas Aao.”

#HappyBirthdaySunilGrover @WhoSunilGrover We really miss you. Apne chhote Bhai ki baat Maano Aur #Tkss mein waapas Aao. pic.twitter.com/Xq5ry03xYM — Ginni Chatrath (@GinniChatrathK9) August 3, 2017



It was around the time of Kapil and Sunil’s fight that the former had introduced his girlfriend to the world.

Sunil has been retweeting and replying to all the birthday wishes that he is getting on Twitter, whether it is from a friend or a fan.

Still a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda also wished the birthday boy with a very sweet message and picture. Sharing the picture of the two of them together rehearsing their dialogues, Kiku wrote, “Happy BDay brother @WhoSunilGrover love this pic”



And Sunil responded to his sweet gesture by retweeting the tweet. He also wrote, “ThAnks bro! Yo! Love.”

Kapil has been trying to bridge the gap that has been built between him and his ex-co-star. He has been trying hard to mend their broken relationship. And this birthday message is another one of those attempts.

We wonder if Sunil Grover will reply to Kapil Sharma’s birthday wish as well!

Watch Video : Kapil Sharma FINALLY SPEAKS UP On Sunil Grover Coming Back To Show